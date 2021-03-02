Teachers and school staff get vaccines this week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Educators and others working in schools started getting vaccinated for COVID-19 last week and Pitt County Schools says so far, about 35% of their employees in total have gotten the vaccine.

Based on a survey asking about interest in the vaccine, around 65% said yes, sign me up. Of those interested school employees, over 50% have already gotten their shot.

One of them was Lauren Piner. She’s the history teacher at South Central High School who got her vaccine last Friday.

“It feels great like we can finally sort of move to some sense of normalcy. We all want our kids back in school, but only when it’s safe. This is just one step in the right direction,” said Piner.

“Not being vaccinated, that was just an added stress in the back of our mind,” she added.

Another teacher at PCC, Joe Strickland, says he isn’t sure if he’s going to take it because he still has to do his research.

“As an instructor, I guess I should take it,” he said. “Just to protect myself and the students here.”

Pitt County Schools says those in their system who are qualified and want a shot will have an opportunity to do so by Friday.

Governor Roy Cooper announced in early February the state would move into Group 3, which offers the vaccine to educators, school staff, and other essential workers.

