Portions of Greenville Boulevard & Fire Tower Road to close for railroad maintenance

Railroad Crossing closings in Greenville, expect detours and delays(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Two major Eastern Carolina roadways are set to close for railroad maintenance this week.

C-S-X is scheduled to close portions of Greenville Boulevard and west Fire Tower Road for railroad crossing repairs.

The Greenville Boulevard crossing between Evans and Landmark streets is set to close Tuesday. That’s near the Walmart Supercenter and the Greenville Convention Center.

Meanwhile, the crossing on Fire Tower Road near Baywood Drive is scheduled to close on Wednesday.

City staff members say detours will be posted and encourage drivers to prepare for the closures.

Jordan Anders with Greenville Public Works says, ”Maybe allot a little bit of extra time, and just pay attention to the signs and detours they will be out there in kind of directing them around. Hopefully, it won’t be a very long detour.”

Both road closures are expected to last for 2 to 5 days depending on the weather.

