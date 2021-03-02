Pokemon Card theft ring busted in Onslow County

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pokemon Card theft ring here in Eastern Carolina has been broken up.

Onslow County deputies have charged Stephen Rochelle, Jr. and Amanda Morgan with felony larceny from a merchant, product code fraud, and felony conspiracy.

Back in February, the Walmart outside of Richlands reported several trading card thefts. Deputies say their investigation showed the two used the “bait and switch” method, replacing the higher-priced cards with a lower-priced bar code.

The couple, who live on Harris Creek Loop Road, was given $5,000 unsecured bonds by a magistrate.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.