Advertisement

Pokemon Card theft ring busted in Onslow County

Amanda Morgan / Stephen Rochelle
Amanda Morgan / Stephen Rochelle(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pokemon Card theft ring here in Eastern Carolina has been broken up.

Onslow County deputies have charged Stephen Rochelle, Jr. and Amanda Morgan with felony larceny from a merchant, product code fraud, and felony conspiracy.

Back in February, the Walmart outside of Richlands reported several trading card thefts. Deputies say their investigation showed the two used the “bait and switch” method, replacing the higher-priced cards with a lower-priced bar code.

The couple, who live on Harris Creek Loop Road, was given $5,000 unsecured bonds by a magistrate.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Man dies after shooting on U.S. 264 in Pitt County
NEW INFO: Motorcyclist identified in serious Beaufort County crash
DEPUTIES: Missing elderly man died from exposure after falling into ditch
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
vaccine
North Carolina to receive Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine this week

Latest News

Body of fisherman recovered after falling off Carteret County dock
Updated February 22, 2021
COVID-19: New daily case count lowest since September
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Dry, chilly afternoon; Tracking a southern system
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Man dies after shooting on U.S. 264 in Pitt County