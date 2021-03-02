Phillip’s Forecast: Dry, chilly afternoon; Tracking a southern system

Tuesday

A cool and dry afternoon will accompany a light northeast breeze. High clouds will allow filtered sunshine. Highs will be in the low 50s. Tonight will see clouds thicken late with lows in the mid 30s inland and mid 40s on the south coast.

Wednesday

An area of low pressure will roll over South Carolina, leading to clouds and patchy showers along the Crystal Coast through the middle of the day. Inland areas will likely miss the rain entirely. A northeasterly breeze to start will shift to the northwest as the low pulls away from the area. The exit of this low will open the door for sunny weather for the remainder of the week as high pressure will follow in its wake. Highs will be in the 50s Wednesday.

Thursday through Sunday

High pressure will build over the area Thursday and Friday, helping to steer an area of low pressure south of us over the weekend. A stretch of needed dry weather along with cooler air will be the norm through the period. Highs will be in the 50s for several days with lows in the 30s. A few frosty sunrises are likely.