Legislation would provide over $1.7 billion in relief funds to N.C. communities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Legislation filed in the state House Monday would direct over $1.7 billion of additional relief funds to North Carolina communities.

House Bill 196 2021 COVID-19 Response & Relief Act would provide over $600 million statewide for testing, tracing, and prevention needs.

The bill would also allocate over $100 million to K-12 public school needs and provide $290 million for higher education emergency relief. It includes another $40 million to support summer learning programs in addition to education funds approved by the legislature last month.

House Bill 196 also provides funds for farms, fisheries, food banks, small business grants, broadband, summer school programs, mental health and substance abuse services, and upgrades to the NC COVID Vaccine Management System, among other allocations.

H.B. 196 further contains policy provisions that extend flexibility for notaries, video witness testimony, education requirements, and access to vaccines for pharmacies.

The House Appropriations Committee is expected to review the legislation on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.