Death investigation underway in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is ongoing following a shooting Monday night at an apartment complex in Elizabeth City.

Officers say they went to Morgan Pointe Apartments around 8:00 p.m. in reference to a single gunshot that was heard.

They found a juvenile victim sitting in a car and unresponsive.

Two people were taken in for questioning. No charges have been filed.

If you have any information on this case please call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.