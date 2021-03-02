Advertisement

Death investigation underway in Elizabeth City

(AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is ongoing following a shooting Monday night at an apartment complex in Elizabeth City.

Officers say they went to Morgan Pointe Apartments around 8:00 p.m. in reference to a single gunshot that was heard.

They found a juvenile victim sitting in a car and unresponsive.

Two people were taken in for questioning. No charges have been filed.

If you have any information on this case please call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321.

