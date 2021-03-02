Advertisement

Jobless must prove they’re looking for work to keep benefits

Unemployment
Unemployment(WBKO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - People who are unemployed in North Carolina will be required to prove they’re searching for work in order to keep their jobless benefits.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports that Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order to that effect on Monday. But people who are currently on unemployment will not be affected.

The governor’s order will impact only “new claimants who apply for unemployment benefits on or after March 14, 2021.” The work search requirement is typically required of everyone on unemployment.

Cooper had waived that requirement a year ago when the coronavirus began.

