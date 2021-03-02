Advertisement

Hope for the Warriors hosting virtual employee readiness workshop

By Liz Bateson
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - As many job interviews and career fairs remain virtual, Hope for the Warriors is stepping in to help military families take that next step.

Hope for the Warriors is hosting a free virtual employee readiness workshop on March 10 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. to help active-duty service members, veterans and military spouses search for employment.

The program will provide training to help military members search for jobs virtually, as well as offer tools and tips to network with other service members and companies committed to hiring those with military backgrounds. Topics will include resume revision, in-person and virtual interview training, online networking and open dialogue about military to civilian skillset translation. There will also be a virtual session with employers interested in hiring those from the military community.

The workshop will feature presenters, including Miranda Jones, hiring manager from Pentagon Federal Credit Union, and Katie Spinazzola with the Department of Veteran Services.

Similar workshops will be held on June 9 and October 20.

Hope For The Warriors is a national non-profit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for veterans, service members and military families. It was founded in 2006 at Camp Lejeune.

