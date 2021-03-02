Governor Cooper issues Executive Order to help unemployed North Carolinians return to work

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper issued an Executive Order Monday to the Department of Commerce to increase efforts to help North Carolinians who file for unemployment benefits return to work.

Executive Order 200 establishes a flexible work search requirement for all new claimants who apply for unemployment benefits on or after March 14, 2021. With the recent end of the Extended Benefits program for state unemployment under federal law, this step will ensure that out-of-work North Carolinians can access job-seeking assistance through NCWorks and other state-sponsored jobs search programs.

The Order directs the Department of Commerce to interpret work search laws flexibly to account for burdens posed by COVID-19 that could affect a job seeker’s ability to satisfy search requirements. The department is also directed to establish a broad set of reemployment activities that qualify for a claimant’s job search.

“More jobs are being created as we begin to emerge from the pandemic, and people who are out of work need help getting them. Unemployment payments have been critical for families, and we want them to have jobs before the end of the payments,” said Governor Cooper.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than $10 billion in unemployment benefits has been disbursed to North Carolinians through multiple state and federal benefit programs, despite the state providing among the fewest weeks of state benefits in the country.

In his COVID relief budget announced in February, Governor Cooper proposed expanding state unemployment benefits, which are still among the lowest in the country. Since the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance is high and the ongoing need of North Carolinians out of work due to the pandemic is so great, he proposed that the maximum duration of benefits be increased to 26 weeks, and the maximum benefit be increased from $350 to $500 per week.

