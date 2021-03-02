Advertisement

Former Camp Lejeune Marine who wanted to become president of Haiti given prison time

Jacques Duroseau
Jacques Duroseau(U.S. Marine Corps)
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A former Camp Lejeune Marine who wanted to be the president of Haiti, will spend the next five years in federal prison.

Jacques Duroseau was convicted last December of conspiracy to illegally export and smuggle firearms and controlled equipment from the United States to Haiti, as well as transporting firearms without a license to the Haitian Army.

Federal prosecutors said the former Marine sergeant brought eight guns, some of which were purchased in Jacksonville on an American Airlines flight that left New Bern in 2019.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the firearms included a Ruger model Precision Rifle 300WIN MAG and a Spike’s Tactical model ST15, as well as a large amount of ammunition, riflescopes, and body armor.

Duroseau impersonated a high-ranking military officer and pretended to be on military business, according to the feds.

Reports say that he told investigators he was planning to help the Haitian Army “defeat the thugs that have been creating’' instability in the country.

A federal complaint also says the person traveling with Duroseau told investigators that Duroseau wanted to move to Haiti when he got out of the Marine Corps and become president there.

U.S. District Judge James Dever III gave Duroseau a five-year three-month sentence on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Man dies after shooting on U.S. 264 in Pitt County
NEW INFO: Motorcyclist identified in serious Beaufort County crash
DEPUTIES: Missing elderly man died from exposure after falling into ditch
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
vaccine
North Carolina to receive Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine this week

Latest News

COOPER: Group 3 COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanding on Wednesday
Body of fisherman recovered after falling off Carteret County dock
Amanda Morgan / Stephen Rochelle
Pokemon Card theft ring busted in Onslow County
Updated February 22, 2021
COVID-19: New daily case count lowest since September