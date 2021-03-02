Former Camp Lejeune Marine who wanted to become president of Haiti given prison time

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A former Camp Lejeune Marine who wanted to be the president of Haiti, will spend the next five years in federal prison.

Jacques Duroseau was convicted last December of conspiracy to illegally export and smuggle firearms and controlled equipment from the United States to Haiti, as well as transporting firearms without a license to the Haitian Army.

Federal prosecutors said the former Marine sergeant brought eight guns, some of which were purchased in Jacksonville on an American Airlines flight that left New Bern in 2019.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the firearms included a Ruger model Precision Rifle 300WIN MAG and a Spike’s Tactical model ST15, as well as a large amount of ammunition, riflescopes, and body armor.

Duroseau impersonated a high-ranking military officer and pretended to be on military business, according to the feds.

Reports say that he told investigators he was planning to help the Haitian Army “defeat the thugs that have been creating’' instability in the country.

A federal complaint also says the person traveling with Duroseau told investigators that Duroseau wanted to move to Haiti when he got out of the Marine Corps and become president there.

U.S. District Judge James Dever III gave Duroseau a five-year three-month sentence on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.