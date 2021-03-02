Advertisement

ENC expert hopeful J&J Covid-19 vaccine will speed up vaccine rollout

Vacuna COVID-19
Vacuna COVID-19(Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Local health officials are excited about yet another vaccine to help combat COVID-19.

“The more vaccine we can get the better off everyone will be,” said CarolinaEast Medical Center’s Doctor Ron May.

Johnson and Johnson is helping meet demand with their newly approved COVID-19 vaccine, 80,000 of which are expected to arrive in North Carolina this week.

The J&J shot is different from Pfizer and Moderna in that only one dose is needed and it doesn’t require extreme cold storage.

“Particularly for people who might have that transportation problem or difficultly coming back for a second dose, it just makes it much simpler,” May said.

Pfizer and Moderna are both 95% effective against COVID-19 symptoms.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine was found to be 85% effective against the most severe COVID-19 symptoms and 66% against moderate cases. Dr. Anthony Fauci explains J&J studies were conducted under different circumstances, making them hard to compare.

“It’s not the weaker vaccine, they’re all three really good vaccines,” Fauci said.

All three are proven to protect against hospitalizations and death.

“The best thing to do would be to get the vaccine that you can get as quickly as you can,” said May.

This third vaccine comes as our country recently exceeded 500,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Fugitive found in North Carolina
Colorado fugitive found in Pitt County
Greenville Police say Scott Phillips hasn't been seen since last Monday.
UPDATE: Greenville Police find body of missing man
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with lawmakers on investments in infrastructure, in...
Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief
Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office investigating “suspicious death” in Rocky Mount
NEW INFO: Motorcyclist identified in serious Beaufort County crash

Latest News

Teachers and school staff get vaccines this week
Legislation would provide over $1.7 billion in relief funds to N.C. communities
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
PITT COUNTY: U.S. 264 lanes shut down after report of shooting
NEW INFO: Motorcyclist identified in serious Beaufort County crash