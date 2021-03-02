ENC expert hopeful J&J Covid-19 vaccine will speed up vaccine rollout

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Local health officials are excited about yet another vaccine to help combat COVID-19.

“The more vaccine we can get the better off everyone will be,” said CarolinaEast Medical Center’s Doctor Ron May.

Johnson and Johnson is helping meet demand with their newly approved COVID-19 vaccine, 80,000 of which are expected to arrive in North Carolina this week.

The J&J shot is different from Pfizer and Moderna in that only one dose is needed and it doesn’t require extreme cold storage.

“Particularly for people who might have that transportation problem or difficultly coming back for a second dose, it just makes it much simpler,” May said.

Pfizer and Moderna are both 95% effective against COVID-19 symptoms.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine was found to be 85% effective against the most severe COVID-19 symptoms and 66% against moderate cases. Dr. Anthony Fauci explains J&J studies were conducted under different circumstances, making them hard to compare.

“It’s not the weaker vaccine, they’re all three really good vaccines,” Fauci said.

All three are proven to protect against hospitalizations and death.

“The best thing to do would be to get the vaccine that you can get as quickly as you can,” said May.

This third vaccine comes as our country recently exceeded 500,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.