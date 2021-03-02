Advertisement

ECU softball at Campbell Wednesday PPD to March 31

ECU Softball at Campbell
ECU Softball at Campbell(WITN Sports)
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) – ECU softball’s non-conference game at Campbell, originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 3 at 5 p.m. in Buies Creek has been postponed due to an earlier forecast of inclement weather.

The teams have rescheduled the game for Wednesday, March 31 at 5 p.m. at Amanda Littlejohn Stadium.

ECU is 8-2 overall following a three-game series sweep of Ohio at Joyner Family Stadium last weekend.

The Pirates return to action this weekend at the Liberty Softball Invitational, where they are slated to face Longwood and Flames.

