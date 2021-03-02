Advertisement

ECU baseball’s Moylan and Whisenhunt honored by the AAC

By Tyler Feldman
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball freshman Josh Moylan was named AAC Player of the Week, while fellow first-year Carson Whisenhunt was selected to the honor roll for the second straight week, the league announced Monday.

Full ECU Baseball Press Release: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/3/1/baseball-moylan-named-aac-player-of-the-week.aspx

Moylan hit a team-best .500 (7-for-14) with two home runs, three doubles, seven RBI, and scored three times during the Pirates’ 3-1 week.

Whisenhunt earned his first collegiate win in Sunday’s 9-2 win over Georgia Southern. The lefty struck out a career-high 11 batters in a career-best 6.2 innings, becoming the first ECU starting pitcher since 1998 to tally double-digit strikeouts in consecutive starts. Whisenhunt punched out ten batters in his first start against Rhode Island and now has 21 total strikeouts in just 10.2 innings pitched.

The Pirates return to action Wednesday, March 3 when they host Old Dominion at 4 p.m. inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

