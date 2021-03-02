Advertisement

COOPER: Group 3 COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanding on Wednesday

(Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper is expanding eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Wednesday.

The rest of Group 3, which are frontline essential workers, can begin receiving the vaccine in North Carolina.

Teachers, who are part of Group 3, became eligible last week.

You can read who qualifies as Group 3 here.

Cooper says on March 24th, the state expects to expand eligibility to those in Group 4 who have underlying medical conditions as well as people in certain congregate-living settings.

You can read who qualifies as Group 4 here.

The governor, who will be eligible beginning tomorrow, says he will get the first vaccine that’s available to him.

DHHS says that 2.5 million doses of the vaccine have been administered.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Man dies after shooting on U.S. 264 in Pitt County
NEW INFO: Motorcyclist identified in serious Beaufort County crash
DEPUTIES: Missing elderly man died from exposure after falling into ditch
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
vaccine
North Carolina to receive Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine this week

Latest News

Jacques Duroseau
Former Camp Lejeune Marine who wanted to become president of Haiti given prison time
Body of fisherman recovered after falling off Carteret County dock
Amanda Morgan / Stephen Rochelle
Pokemon Card theft ring busted in Onslow County
Updated February 22, 2021
COVID-19: New daily case count lowest since September