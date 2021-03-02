COOPER: Group 3 COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanding on Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper is expanding eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Wednesday.

The rest of Group 3, which are frontline essential workers, can begin receiving the vaccine in North Carolina.

Teachers, who are part of Group 3, became eligible last week.

You can read who qualifies as Group 3 here .

Cooper says on March 24th, the state expects to expand eligibility to those in Group 4 who have underlying medical conditions as well as people in certain congregate-living settings.

You can read who qualifies as Group 4 here .

The governor, who will be eligible beginning tomorrow, says he will get the first vaccine that’s available to him.

DHHS says that 2.5 million doses of the vaccine have been administered.

