Charlie’s Forecast: Light coastal showers arrive after midnight

Tonight

Rain showers will start to roll across coastal Onslow, Carteret and Pender counties after midnight tonight. Winds will be light out of the east-northeast with overnight lows for most falling to the mid 30s. The rain will be light but will last through Wednesday morning before tapering off during the afternoon.

Wednesday

The low pressure system that will bring coastal rain drops to our southern counties will only last through the first half of the day. By noon, the back edge of the rain will start to move over the East, leaving many with mostly to completely sunny skies by sunset. Inland areas will likely miss the rain entirely. Highs will hit the mid 50s with a northeasterly morning breeze shifting to the northwest as the low pulls away from the area. The exit of this low will open the door for sunny weather for the remainder of the week as high pressure will follow in its wake.

Thursday through Sunday

High pressure will build over the area Thursday and Friday, helping to steer an area of low pressure south of us over the weekend. A stretch of needed dry weather along with cooler air will be the norm through the period. Highs will be in the 50s for several days with lows in the 30s. A few frosty sunrises are likely.