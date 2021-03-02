Carteret County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says someone is calling people claiming to be with the sheriff’s office possibly soliciting money or personal information.

The sheriff’s office says the scammer identifies himself as Deputy Gable.

The calls have originated from multiple different phone numbers, and it is unclear how widespread these phone calls may be, or whether there are additional versions and additional fictitious names.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says it does not call to solicit money and urges you to use caution if you receive this or a similar call.

They also say do not agree to send money or provide any sensitive personal or financial information.

If you have any suspicion about the call, you’re encouraged to contact the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at 252-728-8400.

