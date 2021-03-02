Advertisement

Body of fisherman recovered after falling off Carteret County dock

(WCAX)
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say that they’ve recovered the body of a fisherman who fell off a dock and drowned Sunday afternoon.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says that security footage at Jarrett Bay Marine Industrial Park showed 41-year-old Joshua Stafford falling off a floating dock into Core Creek Canal around 12:13 p.m.

Emergency responders were called out to the scene around 8:30 Monday morning after the man was reported missing.

Officials say around 4 p.m. on Monday a professional diver with Tow Boat U.S. used a side-scan sonar and found Stafford’s body three feet below the surface about two feet from the end of the dock.

Deputies say the death is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.

The sheriff’s office, Carteret County Emergency Services, Beaufort EMS, Beaufort Fire Department, Atlantic Beach Fire Department, Morehead City Fire Department, North Carolina Marine Patrol, North Carolina Wildlife, U.S. Coast Guard and Tow Boat U.S. searched the water around the dock for most of the day on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Man dies after shooting on U.S. 264 in Pitt County
NEW INFO: Motorcyclist identified in serious Beaufort County crash
DEPUTIES: Missing elderly man died from exposure after falling into ditch
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
vaccine
North Carolina to receive Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine this week

Latest News

Amanda Morgan / Stephen Rochelle
Pokemon Card theft ring busted in Onslow County
Updated February 22, 2021
COVID-19: New daily case count lowest since September
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Dry, chilly afternoon; Tracking a southern system
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Man dies after shooting on U.S. 264 in Pitt County