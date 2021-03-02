Body of fisherman recovered after falling off Carteret County dock

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say that they’ve recovered the body of a fisherman who fell off a dock and drowned Sunday afternoon.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says that security footage at Jarrett Bay Marine Industrial Park showed 41-year-old Joshua Stafford falling off a floating dock into Core Creek Canal around 12:13 p.m.

Emergency responders were called out to the scene around 8:30 Monday morning after the man was reported missing.

Officials say around 4 p.m. on Monday a professional diver with Tow Boat U.S. used a side-scan sonar and found Stafford’s body three feet below the surface about two feet from the end of the dock.

Deputies say the death is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.

The sheriff’s office, Carteret County Emergency Services, Beaufort EMS, Beaufort Fire Department, Atlantic Beach Fire Department, Morehead City Fire Department, North Carolina Marine Patrol, North Carolina Wildlife, U.S. Coast Guard and Tow Boat U.S. searched the water around the dock for most of the day on Monday.

