Better Business Bureau offers 2021 tax season tips to avoid getting scammed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Filing income taxes amid the COVID-19 pandemic will be unchartered territory and could be more complex.

In the last year, people have had to navigate job loss, business closures, and federal financial aid.

So, as tax season approaches, it’s more important than ever to get started early.

Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina (BBB) offers information on filing taxes for the 2021 tax season.

“The pandemic brought with it unchartered territories in regards to employment and federal aid, leaving many Americans confused about their financial situation ahead of the tax filing deadline of April 15th,” said Mallory Wojciechowski, president and CEO of BBB. “To eliminate unnecessary frustration or financial loss, it’s important to remain vigilant against potential scams this tax season.”

Wojciechowski said each year con artists attempt to use social security numbers of unsuspecting Americans to file phony tax returns and steal refunds.

BBB offers the following tips to avoid scammers this tax season. First, they recommend filing early as the best way to avoid tax identity theft before a scammer has the chance to use your information.

Also, Watch out for red flags. If a written notice from the IRS arrives in the mail about a duplicate return, respond promptly. The BBB says another big red flag is if you receive a notice that “additional taxes are owed, the refund will be offset or a collection action is being taken against you for a year you did not file a tax return” (IRS).

Contact the IRS if you have any suspicions that your identity has been stolen.

One primary key to protect your social security number, and don’t give it out unless you know the person or organization requesting it.

Research your tax preparer. Make sure your tax preparer is trustworthy before handing over your personal information.

If you are an ID theft victim, consider getting an Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN). This is a six-digit number, which confirms your identity in addition to your Social Security number.

Finally, when choosing someone or a business to file your taxes, make sure you do your homework and review credentials, and get referrals.

