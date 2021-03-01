Vidant Health to vaccine child care and school workers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health says it is now accepting vaccine appointments for yet another group of residents.

Starting today, the hospital system will schedule vaccines for those in Group 3, specifically child care and PreK-12 school workers.

Vidant says appointments are required.

To get an appointment, you can click here, or call 252-847-8000.

Vidant says they continue to innoculate those 65 and older, and encourages people eligible to make their appointments.

