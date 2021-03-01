State Senate to vote tonight on school reopening veto

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State senators say they will vote tonight in an attempt to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the school reopening bill.

Cooper vetoed the Republican-backed legislation on Friday saying it violated public health guidelines and hindered local and state officials from protecting students and teachers during an emergency.

The bill would require all school districts to give students the option of learning in the classroom.

The bill passed 31-16 with three Democrats voting in favor of the legislation. Republicans need at least 30 votes tonight to override the veto before it can move to the House for another vote.

