Phillip’s Forecast: Cooler breezes with some patchy rain

Monday

The cold front will bring some patches of light rain Monday which will dry up by nightfall. Temperatures for the afternoon will be in the low to mid 60s. Rain totals will be light with less than a quarter of an inch expected.

Tuesday

Skies will be mostly to partly sunny with highs within a couple of degrees either side of 50. A light north wind will blow.

Wednesday

A storm will ride south of the area Wednesday, bringing some light rain back to southern counties while the rest of the area remains dry. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Clouds will exit around sunset with upper 30s on tap Wednesday night.

Thursday through Sunday

High pressure will build to our west locking in dry and cool conditions late week into the weekend. Highs in the upper 50s Thursday will cool to the upper 40s to low 50s Friday through Sunday. Overnight lows will bottom out in the low 30s with a few upper 20s well inland each night. Skies will likely stay mostly clear from Thursday through Sunday.....a much needed dry stretch.