One person injured in motorcycle wreck in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A person who was injured in a motorcycle crash in Washington is in the hospital in critical condition, according to Highway Patrol.

Trooper Howard said the crash happened Sunday night near the intersection of Voa Road and Cherry Run Road in Washington.

The driver, who was identified as a male, was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Highway Patrol was able to keep traffic moving although it was blocked for a short amount of time. Roads are clear now, according to Trooper Howard.

The Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation.

