North Carolina to receive Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine this week
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina is receiving a third COVID-19 vaccine, following the federal government’s authorization.
Beginning Wednesday, the state is expected to receive more than 80,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot coronavirus vaccine.
Similar to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines already in use, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is designed to protect against virus-related hospitalization and death. Temporary side effects including, sore arm, fever, headache or feeling tired and achy for a day or two, could be experienced after receiving the vaccine.
The addition of the new vaccine, is expected to ensure equitable distribution and access to the COVID-19 vaccine in every community. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single-dose shot that does not require extreme cold storage. This will allow the vaccines to be shipped, stored and administered more easily. Officials expect this to help increase the number of vaccination sites and help make the vaccine more accessible.
