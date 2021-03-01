Advertisement

No. 22 ECU baseball wins weekend series at Georgia Southern with 9-2 win Sunday

ECU Baseball at Georgia Southern
ECU Baseball at Georgia Southern(WITN Sports)
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WITN) – Freshman LHP Carson Whisenhunt struck out a career-high 11 batters helping No. 22 ECU baseball to a 9-2 series-clinching win over Georgia Southern Sunday afternoon at J.I. Clement Stadium.

After striking out 10 batters in his first start last weekend against Rhode Island, Whisenhunt (1-0) now has 21 punch outs in 10.2 innings pitched this season. The southpaw tossed 6.2 scoreless frames against the Eagles, giving up no runs, while allowing just four hits and one walk.

Full ECU Baseball Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/2/28/baseball-no-22-ecu-wins-weekend-series-9-2.aspx

Connor Norby led off the ball game with a solo shot to left-center, his first home run of the season and third of his career.

Then in the fourth, Zach Agnos, facing an 0-2 count, launched his first career collegiate home run to straightaway center, a two-run blast, to give the Pirates a 3-0 advantage.

Seth Caddell later added a three-run home run to left-center in the ninth to add some unnecessary insurance for the Pirates.

Next up, ECU returns home to host Old Dominion Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Clark-LeClair Stadium. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Police say Scott Phillips hasn't been seen since last Monday.
UPDATE: Greenville Police find body of missing man
Gov. Cooper vetoes in-person school bill
One person injured in Washington shooting
Colorado Fugitive found in North Carolina
Colorado fugitive found in Pitt County
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters before the House votes to...
Biden hails House passage of $1.9T virus bill, now to Senate

Latest News

ECU women's soccer at Temple
ECU women’s soccer earns 1-1 draw at Temple
ECU softball sweeps Ohio
ECU softball blanks Ohio, 7-0, to complete series sweep
ECU softball sweeps Ohio
ECU softball blanks Ohio, 7-0, to complete series sweep
North Carolina State's Shakeel Moore (2) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college...
NC State holds off Pitt’s second half rally, 65-62