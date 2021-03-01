No. 22 ECU baseball wins weekend series at Georgia Southern with 9-2 win Sunday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WITN) – Freshman LHP Carson Whisenhunt struck out a career-high 11 batters helping No. 22 ECU baseball to a 9-2 series-clinching win over Georgia Southern Sunday afternoon at J.I. Clement Stadium.

After striking out 10 batters in his first start last weekend against Rhode Island, Whisenhunt (1-0) now has 21 punch outs in 10.2 innings pitched this season. The southpaw tossed 6.2 scoreless frames against the Eagles, giving up no runs, while allowing just four hits and one walk.

Full ECU Baseball Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/2/28/baseball-no-22-ecu-wins-weekend-series-9-2.aspx

Connor Norby led off the ball game with a solo shot to left-center, his first home run of the season and third of his career.

Then in the fourth, Zach Agnos, facing an 0-2 count, launched his first career collegiate home run to straightaway center, a two-run blast, to give the Pirates a 3-0 advantage.

Seth Caddell later added a three-run home run to left-center in the ninth to add some unnecessary insurance for the Pirates.

Next up, ECU returns home to host Old Dominion Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Clark-LeClair Stadium. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.