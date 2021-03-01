Mother coaches against daughter, No. 8 Duke downs ECU lacrosse, 16-4

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - No. 8 Duke defeated the ECU women’s lacrosse team, 16-4, Sunday at Johnson Stadium. The big story, however, involved Duke head coach Kerstin Kimel and her daughter, Frances, a sophomore attacker for the Pirates.

While her mom coached on the opposing sideline and her younger sister Claire held up a sign that read “Go Mom, Go Big C,” Frances scored one goal in the Pirates’ loss to the highly-touted Blue Devils.

With the loss, the Pirates fall to 2-3. With the win, No. 8 Duke improves to 4-1.

Full ECU Lacrosse Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/2/28/lacrosse-ecu-falls-to-no-8-duke.aspx

Next up, the Pirates host Jacksonville Saturday, March 6 at 12 p.m. at Johnson Stadium. The match will also be streamed live on ECUPirates.com.

