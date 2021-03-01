Advertisement

Man hospitalized in Goldsboro shooting

(KWTX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man is seriously hurt following a weekend shooting in Goldsboro.

Goldsboro police say Shameek Johnson was shot just before 2 p.m. Sunday on E. Mulberry Street.

Johnson was taken to Wayne UNC Health and then later transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. As of Monday morning, he was listed in serious condition.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Investigator Goins at 919-580-4203 or Sgt. Canady at 919-580-4210.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Fugitive found in North Carolina
Colorado fugitive found in Pitt County
Greenville Police say Scott Phillips hasn't been seen since last Monday.
UPDATE: Greenville Police find body of missing man
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with lawmakers on investments in infrastructure, in...
Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief
Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office investigating “suspicious death” in Rocky Mount
One person injured in Washington shooting

Latest News

The C.F. Harvey Parkway extension
C.F. Harvey Parkway extension to open Monday
A map of Surf City's plan to implement paid parking.
Some Topsail beaches to implement paid parking Monday
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Raindrops return midday Monday
One person injured in motorcycle wreck in Washington