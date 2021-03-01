Man hospitalized in Goldsboro shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man is seriously hurt following a weekend shooting in Goldsboro.

Goldsboro police say Shameek Johnson was shot just before 2 p.m. Sunday on E. Mulberry Street.

Johnson was taken to Wayne UNC Health and then later transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. As of Monday morning, he was listed in serious condition.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Investigator Goins at 919-580-4203 or Sgt. Canady at 919-580-4210.

