ECU women’s soccer earns 1-1 draw at Temple

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WITN) – Madie Knaggs scored in the fourth minute, but Temple tallied the equalizer in the 62nd minute to force a draw Sunday afternoon at the Temple Sports Complex.

Full ECU Soccer Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/2/28/soccer-pirates-earn-1-1-draw-at-temple.aspx

ECU freshman goalkeeper and former D.H. Conley standout Maeve English made three saves in the match.

Both the Pirates and Owls are now 1-2-1 on the season. ECU is 1-0-1 in AAC play, while Temple is 0-2-1 in league contests.

Off Marissa DiGenova’s corner kick in the 62nd minute, Roisin McGovern managed to punch it in to even the score.

Next up, the Pirates return home to host USF Sunday at 1 p.m. The match will be streamed on ECUPirates.com.

