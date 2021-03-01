Advertisement

ECU women’s soccer earns 1-1 draw at Temple

ECU women's soccer at Temple
ECU women's soccer at Temple(WITN Sports)
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WITN) – Madie Knaggs scored in the fourth minute, but Temple tallied the equalizer in the 62nd minute to force a draw Sunday afternoon at the Temple Sports Complex.

Full ECU Soccer Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/2/28/soccer-pirates-earn-1-1-draw-at-temple.aspx

ECU freshman goalkeeper and former D.H. Conley standout Maeve English made three saves in the match.

Both the Pirates and Owls are now 1-2-1 on the season. ECU is 1-0-1 in AAC play, while Temple is 0-2-1 in league contests.

Off Marissa DiGenova’s corner kick in the 62nd minute, Roisin McGovern managed to punch it in to even the score.

Next up, the Pirates return home to host USF Sunday at 1 p.m. The match will be streamed on ECUPirates.com.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Police say Scott Phillips hasn't been seen since last Monday.
UPDATE: Greenville Police find body of missing man
Gov. Cooper vetoes in-person school bill
One person injured in Washington shooting
Colorado Fugitive found in North Carolina
Colorado fugitive found in Pitt County
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters before the House votes to...
Biden hails House passage of $1.9T virus bill, now to Senate

Latest News

ECU softball sweeps Ohio
ECU softball blanks Ohio, 7-0, to complete series sweep
ECU softball sweeps Ohio
ECU softball blanks Ohio, 7-0, to complete series sweep
ECU Baseball at Georgia Southern
No. 22 ECU baseball wins weekend series at Georgia Southern with 9-2 win Sunday
North Carolina State's Shakeel Moore (2) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college...
NC State holds off Pitt’s second half rally, 65-62