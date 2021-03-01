ECU volleyball sweeps UNC, Pirates beat Tar Heels for first time since 1978

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time since 1978, the ECU women’s volleyball team defeated North Carolina in straight sets (25-23, 25-23, 25-16) Sunday inside Minges Coliseum. It was the first meeting since 2002 between the two schools. With the win, the Pirates snapped a 29-match losing streak to the Tar Heels.

Full ECU Volleyball Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/2/28/volleyball-east-carolina-turns-aside-north-carolina-3-0.aspx

With the win, the Pirates improve to 2-4.

With the loss, the Tar Heels fall to 7-3.

ECU is the only team to sweep UNC so far this season.

First-year head coach Adler Augustin notched his first win against a member of the ACC.

Senior outside hitter Sydney Kleinman recorded a team-high nine kills, while senior libero Camryn Allen tallied a team-high 15 digs in the win.

Next up, the Pirates visit UCF on Friday, March 5 and Saturday, March 6 for a pair of road matches against the Knights.

