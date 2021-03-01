Advertisement

ECU softball blanks Ohio, 7-0, to complete series sweep

By Tyler Feldman
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Kama Woodall tossed three scoreless, striking out two as ECU softball posted its first shutout of the season, 7-0, over Ohio to complete the series sweep Sunday at Joyner Family Stadium.

With the win, the Pirates improve to 8-2 overall for just the second time in three seasons under head coach Courtney Oliver.

Full ECU Softball Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/2/28/softball-ecu-blanks-ohio-to-complete-series-sweep.aspx

With the loss, the Bobcats remain winless at 0-5.

The Pirates scored five runs in the second inning. Sophie Wools laced an RBI single into left, scoring Rachel McCollum from third to give ECU an early 1-0 lead. Three batters later, junior Ashleigh Inae roped a three-run double into the gap in right center.

Next up, ECU travels to Campbell Wednesday for a 5 p.m. contest against the Fighting Camels.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Police say Scott Phillips hasn't been seen since last Monday.
UPDATE: Greenville Police find body of missing man
Gov. Cooper vetoes in-person school bill
One person injured in Washington shooting
Colorado Fugitive found in North Carolina
Colorado fugitive found in Pitt County
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters before the House votes to...
Biden hails House passage of $1.9T virus bill, now to Senate

Latest News

ECU women's soccer at Temple
ECU women’s soccer earns 1-1 draw at Temple
ECU softball sweeps Ohio
ECU softball blanks Ohio, 7-0, to complete series sweep
ECU Baseball at Georgia Southern
No. 22 ECU baseball wins weekend series at Georgia Southern with 9-2 win Sunday
North Carolina State's Shakeel Moore (2) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college...
NC State holds off Pitt’s second half rally, 65-62