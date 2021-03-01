ECU softball blanks Ohio, 7-0, to complete series sweep

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Kama Woodall tossed three scoreless, striking out two as ECU softball posted its first shutout of the season, 7-0, over Ohio to complete the series sweep Sunday at Joyner Family Stadium.

With the win, the Pirates improve to 8-2 overall for just the second time in three seasons under head coach Courtney Oliver.

Full ECU Softball Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/2/28/softball-ecu-blanks-ohio-to-complete-series-sweep.aspx

With the loss, the Bobcats remain winless at 0-5.

The Pirates scored five runs in the second inning. Sophie Wools laced an RBI single into left, scoring Rachel McCollum from third to give ECU an early 1-0 lead. Three batters later, junior Ashleigh Inae roped a three-run double into the gap in right center.

Next up, ECU travels to Campbell Wednesday for a 5 p.m. contest against the Fighting Camels.

