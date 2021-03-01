Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Missing elderly man died from exposure after falling into ditch

(WITN)
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDGECOMBE, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say an elderly man died from exposure after he apparently fell in a ditch while out walking.

The man with dementia was recently reported missing in Edgecombe County.

His body was found on the side of U.S. 64-A near Kingsboro Road Saturday morning.

Deputies say they are not releasing his name yet as all family members have not yet been notified.

The sheriff’s office said there were no criminal acts associated with his death.

