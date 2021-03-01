Charlie’s Forecast: Cooler breezes with some patchy rain

Tuesday

A north to northeasterly breeze left over from Monday night will continue to push our temperatures back to more seasonable levels. Highs will struggle to hit the 50° mark and some may not even get there. Winds will blow at 5 to 10 mph through the morning before calming down a few hours before sunset. Cloud cover will be slowly peeling away through the day as well, starting off partly to mostly cloudy and finishing mostly sunny.

Wednesday

An area of low pressure will roll over South Carolina, leading to clouds and patchy showers along our coast through the middle of the day. Inland areas will likely miss the rain entirely. A northeasterly breeze to start will shift to the northwest as the low pulls away from the area. The exit of this low will prompt sunnier weather for the remainder of the week as high pressure will follow in its wake.

Thursday through Sunday

High pressure will roll over the area Thursday and Friday, and while an area of low pressure will pass by the coast Saturday and Sunday, dry weather will be the norm for the tail end of the week. The sunshine will not come with the kind of warmth we saw last weekend as only Thursday will be an above average day temperature wise (low 60s for highs). Friday, Saturday and Sunday will see high temps between the upper 40s and the low 50s with overnight lows hanging just above the freezing point.