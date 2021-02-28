South Greenville Elementary extends virtual instruction for rest of the week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - South Greenville Elementary will stay closed for face-to-face learning through Friday, March 5, the school said on Sunday.

The school went virtual on Friday due to staffing difficulties from COVID-19.

Pitt County Schools said additional quarantines affecting several departments are continuing to make it difficult to operate the school safely until more staff are able to return.

Officials said face-to-face learning should resume on Tuesday, March 9, but Pitt County Schools said they will continue to monitor the situation and inform students, staff and families of any further decisions.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.