South Greenville Elementary extends virtual instruction for rest of the week

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - South Greenville Elementary will stay closed for face-to-face learning through Friday, March 5, the school said on Sunday.

The school went virtual on Friday due to staffing difficulties from COVID-19.

Pitt County Schools said additional quarantines affecting several departments are continuing to make it difficult to operate the school safely until more staff are able to return.

Officials said face-to-face learning should resume on Tuesday, March 9, but Pitt County Schools said they will continue to monitor the situation and inform students, staff and families of any further decisions.

