Silver Alert issued for missing Greenville man

Charlie Edward Cannon, 79, was last seen in Greenville.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered man who was last seen in Greenville.

Charlie Edward Cannon, 79, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment and was last seen in Greenville wearing a fedora style hat, red coat and grey or brown slacks, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Posted by Pitt County Sheriff on Saturday, February 27, 2021

Cannon has poor eyesight and is described as a white male, 5′ 7″, weighs 200 pounds and is bald with blue eyes.

The vehicle description for Cannon is a Silver 2014 Nissan Sentra with dent and paint scuff above the passenger side rear tire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

