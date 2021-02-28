Moore leads ECU women to 81-62 win over Memphis is home finale

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Maddie Moore returned from a two-game absence to score a game-high 18 points and lead the ECU women’s basketball team to an 81-62 victory over Memphis in the Lady Pirates’ home finale Saturday inside Minges Coliseum.

The Lady Pirates (8-12, 6-9 AAC) got a career-high 13 points from freshman Synia Johnson off the bench, while Taniyah Thompson and Sierra DaCosta both added 12 points in the win.

Full ECU WBB Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/2/27/womens-basketball-pirates-surge-past-memphis-81-62.aspx

“Just trying to stay confident,” said ECU head coach Kim McNeill. “Still trying to continue to get better. Every day we step out on that floor, it’s an opportunity to get better. I just told the girls, this tournament is wide open. There’s no dominant team out there. We’ve proven that we can play with any team in the league. So we should be feeling good about ourselves. Feeling confident that we can go in there and make some noise. Obviously, we have one game to finish out the conference season with Tulane who’s playing very well right now and it’s going to be a great test for us on Tuesday. But I feel good. We can play against anybody. When we bring it and play the way we know how to play and we play together, we can beat anybody in the league.”

Next up, the Lady Pirates close out the regular season at Tulane on Tuesday, March 2. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

