Highlights and final scores from the third round of the NCHSAA basketball state playoffs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several talented basketball teams from ENC continue to roll deep into the state playoffs following Saturday’s third round action. Get your highlights, final scores and regional final schedule, below!

SATURDAY FINAL SCORES

BOYS

3A - Northern Guilford 58 - (6) West Carteret 76

2A - (9) Farmville Central 83 - (5) Reidsville 55

2A - (15) Northeastern 79 - (3) Washington 67

1A - (8) East Carteret 61 - (5) Riverside 63

GIRLS

2A - (9) Farmville Central 71 - (5) Randleman 54

2A - (10) Croatan 41 - (2) McMichael 50

1A - (9) Northside-Pinetown 51 - (5) East Carteret 45

1A - (15) Southside 52 - (3) Princeton 67

EAST REGIONAL FINAL SCHEDULE

BOYS

3A - (13) Northwood at (6) West Carteret - Tuesday, March 2 at 7 p.m.

2A - (15) Northeastern at (9) Farmville Central - Tuesday, March 2 at 7 p.m.

1A - (5) Riverside at (3) Wilson Prep - Tuesday, March 2 at 7 p.m.

GIRLS

2A - (9) Farmville Central at (2) McMichael - Tuesday, March 2 at 7 p.m.

1A - (9) Northside-Pinetown at (3) Princeton - Tuesday, March 2 at 7 p.m.

