Highlights and final scores from the third round of the NCHSAA basketball state playoffs
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several talented basketball teams from ENC continue to roll deep into the state playoffs following Saturday’s third round action. Get your highlights, final scores and regional final schedule, below!
SATURDAY FINAL SCORES
BOYS
3A - Northern Guilford 58 - (6) West Carteret 76
2A - (9) Farmville Central 83 - (5) Reidsville 55
2A - (15) Northeastern 79 - (3) Washington 67
1A - (8) East Carteret 61 - (5) Riverside 63
GIRLS
2A - (9) Farmville Central 71 - (5) Randleman 54
2A - (10) Croatan 41 - (2) McMichael 50
1A - (9) Northside-Pinetown 51 - (5) East Carteret 45
1A - (15) Southside 52 - (3) Princeton 67
EAST REGIONAL FINAL SCHEDULE
BOYS
3A - (13) Northwood at (6) West Carteret - Tuesday, March 2 at 7 p.m.
2A - (15) Northeastern at (9) Farmville Central - Tuesday, March 2 at 7 p.m.
1A - (5) Riverside at (3) Wilson Prep - Tuesday, March 2 at 7 p.m.
GIRLS
2A - (9) Farmville Central at (2) McMichael - Tuesday, March 2 at 7 p.m.
1A - (9) Northside-Pinetown at (3) Princeton - Tuesday, March 2 at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.