Advertisement

Highlights and final scores from the third round of the NCHSAA basketball state playoffs

By Tyler Feldman
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 12:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several talented basketball teams from ENC continue to roll deep into the state playoffs following Saturday’s third round action. Get your highlights, final scores and regional final schedule, below!

SATURDAY FINAL SCORES

BOYS

3A - Northern Guilford 58 - (6) West Carteret 76

2A - (9) Farmville Central 83 - (5) Reidsville 55

2A - (15) Northeastern 79 - (3) Washington 67

1A - (8) East Carteret 61 - (5) Riverside 63

GIRLS

2A - (9) Farmville Central 71 - (5) Randleman 54

2A - (10) Croatan 41 - (2) McMichael 50

1A - (9) Northside-Pinetown 51 - (5) East Carteret 45

1A - (15) Southside 52 - (3) Princeton 67

EAST REGIONAL FINAL SCHEDULE

BOYS

3A - (13) Northwood at (6) West Carteret - Tuesday, March 2 at 7 p.m.

2A - (15) Northeastern at (9) Farmville Central - Tuesday, March 2 at 7 p.m.

1A - (5) Riverside at (3) Wilson Prep - Tuesday, March 2 at 7 p.m.

GIRLS

2A - (9) Farmville Central at (2) McMichael - Tuesday, March 2 at 7 p.m.

1A - (9) Northside-Pinetown at (3) Princeton - Tuesday, March 2 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Police say Scott Phillips hasn't been seen since last Monday.
UPDATE: Greenville Police find body of missing man
Gov. Cooper vetoes in-person school bill
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters before the House votes to...
Biden hails House passage of $1.9T virus bill, now to Senate
One person injured in Washington shooting
Shaquille Pittman charged with murder
Second suspect arrested in murder of Pitt County mother

Latest News

Barton College football falls to Erskine, 30-28, in historic season opener
Barton College football falls to Erskine, 30-28, in historic season opener
Riverside Basketball on Feb. 27, 2021
Highlights and final scores from the third round of the NCHSAA basketball state playoffs
Barton College football falls to Erskine, 30-28, in historic season opener
Barton College football falls to Erskine, 30-28, in historic season opener
ECU softball hosts Ohio
ECU softball opens home slate with doubleheader sweep of Ohio