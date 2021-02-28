Georgia Southern hands No. 22 ECU baseball first loss of season, 10-7

STATESBORO, Ga. (WITN) - Georgia Southern plated six runs in the fifth to hand No. 22 ECU baseball its first loss of the season, 10-7, Saturday afternoon at J.I. Clements Stadium.

With the win, the Eagles improve to 2-4 on the season. With the loss, the Pirates fall to 5-1.

Full ECU Baseball Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/2/27/baseball-no-22-ecu-drops-first-game-of-season-10-7.aspx

LHP Jake Kuchmaner started for the Pirates and gave up five earned runs on seven hits and five strikeouts in 4.2 innings of work. C.J. Mayhue relieved Kuchmaner in the fifth and gave up a go-ahead three-run home run to Austin Thompson.

Freshman Josh Moylan had a career-day by going 2-for-4 at the dish with his second career home run and four RBI.

Next up, ECU and Georgia Southern close out their three-game series on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.

