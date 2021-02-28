Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office investigating “suspicious death” in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “suspicious death” that happened on Saturday in Rocky Mount.

Deputies were on scene investigating a suspicious person death in the area of US 64 Alt and Walnut Creek Lane in Rocky Mount on Saturday morning.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said units have cleared the scene a few hours later and that an update will be provided once next of kin notification has been made.

