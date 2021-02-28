Advertisement

ECU softball opens home slate with doubleheader sweep of Ohio

By Tyler Feldman
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU softball opened its home slate in style by pounding out 15 runs on 20 hits to sweep visiting Ohio 5-1 and 10-4 in Saturday’s doubleheader at Joyner Family Stadium.

With the wins, the Pirates improve to 7-2 overall, the second-best start in head coach Courtney Oliver’s five-plus seasons at ECU.

With the losses, the Bobcats fall to 0-4.

Full ECU Softball Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/2/27/softball-ecu-opens-home-slate-with-doubleheader-sweep.aspx

Next up, the Pirates and Bobcats close out their three-game series Sunday, Feb. 28 at noon.

