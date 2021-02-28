Advertisement

Colorado fugitive found in Pitt County

Colorado Fugitive found in North Carolina
Colorado Fugitive found in North Carolina(Pitt County Sheriffs Office.)
By Jay Webb
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Friday evening, a Pitt County Sheriffs deputy stopped a car because it didn’t have a visible license plate, they later found the driver was wanted in Colorado.

According to the Sheriffs Office, the driver gave a false name.

After further investigation they found the driver was Havelock native, Michael Dewitt Baker who has a fugitive warrant for unlawful flight out for his arrest in the state of Colorado.

Baker was arrested and taken to the Pitt County Detention Center where he awaits extradition to Colorado.

No bond has been set.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Police say Scott Phillips hasn't been seen since last Monday.
UPDATE: Greenville Police find body of missing man
Gov. Cooper vetoes in-person school bill
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters before the House votes to...
Biden hails House passage of $1.9T virus bill, now to Senate
One person injured in Washington shooting
Shaquille Pittman charged with murder
Second suspect arrested in murder of Pitt County mother

Latest News

WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Scattered rain possible through the day
Camp Lejeune moves to Phase 1C for COVID-19 vaccines on Monday
Retired Marine in New Bern uses some of Powerball prize to help others
One person injured in Washington shooting