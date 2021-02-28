Colorado fugitive found in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Friday evening, a Pitt County Sheriffs deputy stopped a car because it didn’t have a visible license plate, they later found the driver was wanted in Colorado.

According to the Sheriffs Office, the driver gave a false name.

After further investigation they found the driver was Havelock native, Michael Dewitt Baker who has a fugitive warrant for unlawful flight out for his arrest in the state of Colorado.

Baker was arrested and taken to the Pitt County Detention Center where he awaits extradition to Colorado.

No bond has been set.

