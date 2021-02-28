Charlie’s Forecast: Rain rolls in late Monday morning

Monday & Tuesday

After a warm weekend, a change in our weather pattern will arrive in the form of a cold front (read: rain). The good news is the front will be a slow mover, limiting the potential for thunderstorms and severe weather. The bad news is this will lead to slightly higher rainfall totals. Expect most areas to receive another 1/2″ to 1″ of rain on Monday before we dry out and cool down on Tuesday. Highs will go from the mid 60s Monday to the upper 40s by Tuesday with overnight lows mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday

A cut off low will bring another round of rain to the area Wednesday, but it will also help usher in some warmer air after a cold Tuesday. Highs will rebound back to the mid to upper 50s despite the additional rain. Winds out of the southwest will bolster our overnight temperatures, only falling into the 40s, which will help keep the warm air intact through the tail end of the week.

Thursday & Friday

Finally, we get a two day stretch of rain free weather. Highs will hang in the upper 50s to low 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds out of the northwest on Thursday will go calm by Friday as high pressure sets up shop right over the Carolinas. Rain chances for next weekend continue to diminish with each passing model run, however colder air is expected to arrive as we head into Saturday.