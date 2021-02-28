Advertisement

Bobbie Richardson elected 1st Black NC Democratic chair

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The recent second-in-charge at the North Carolina Democratic Party has been elevated to party chair.

Bobbi Richardson was elected on Saturday by the party’s State Executive Committee, making her the first Black leader to hold the post in the state.

Richardson is a former state legislator from Franklin County and the outgoing first vice-chair. She succeeds Wayne Goodwin, a former state insurance commissioner who has been chair since 2017. He chose not to seek reelection.

Richardson becomes the party’s top leader after mixed results for the Democrats during the November election.

