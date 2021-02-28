Barton College football falls to Erskine, 30-28, in historic season opener

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) – Barton College football kicked off for the first time in 71 years, but the historic celebration in Wilson was spoiled by Erskine as the Flying Fleet beat the Bulldogs, 30-28, Saturday afternoon at Truist Stadium.

Full Barton Football Recap: https://bartonbulldogs.com/news/2021/2/27/barton-football-falls-short-in-historic-contest-30-28-to-erskine.aspx

The Bulldogs fall to 0-1, while the Flying Fleet improves to 1-0.

Barton College, under head coach Chip Hester, was playing the college’s first football game since 1950, when the school was then called Atlantic Christian.

Barton College freshman quarterback Tyler Flippen (Summerfield, N.C.) caught a touchdown pass from freshman wide receiver Kameron Johnson (Rocky Mount, N.C.) on the game’s first play from 58 yards out to excite the crowd.

Flippen added a touchdown pass and a touchdown run, but Erskine was able to hold off the Bulldogs.

Erskine quarterback Craig Pender (Barnwell, S.C.) threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns, including a 26-yard toss to Senika McKie (Columbia, S.C) with 8:47 remaining in the contest to give the Flying Fleet a nine-point edge.

Flippen scored from 11 yards out with just under two minutes left but the Bulldogs failed to recover the on-side kick.

Erskine’s Senika McKie (Columbia, S.C.) finished with 10 catches for 111 yards and a touchdown, while Javian Bellamy (Columbia, S.C.) added seven catches for 103 yards and a score to lead the Flying Fleet’s aerial attack.

For Barton, sophomore Dionte Osbey (Anderson, S.C.) led the way on the defensive side of the ball with 10 tackles and three sacks, while redshirt freshman running back Jordan Terrell (Ramseur, N.C.) scored twice for the Bulldogs.

Next up, Barton College hosts national-power Wingate on Saturday, March 13 at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.