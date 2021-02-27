Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Rocky Mount man

John Thomas Watson, 68, was last seen in Rocky Mount.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered man who was last seen in Rocky Mount.

Rocky Mount Police are searching for John Thomas Watson, 68, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, according to police.

Watson was last seen wearing a black hat, burgundy sweater, gray jeans and black tennis shoes.

He is described as a white male, 5′ 6″ and weighs 110 pounds. He has long, gray colored hair and has blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Watson is asked to call Rocky Mount Police Department.

