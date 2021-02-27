Second suspect arrested in murder of Pitt County mother

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says a second suspect has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in the shooting death last month of Marshayla Pasley that also injured her child.

Deputies say in addition to murder, 20-year-old Shaquille Pittman of Ayden is charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Pittman received is being held under no bond on the murder charge at the Pitt County Detention Center.

Earlier this week Pitt County deputies announced today that Tyquavious Cummings has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling in Pasley’s death.

The shooting happened on January 13th at a mobile home on Long Drive, just outside Greenville.

Deputies said 20-year Pasley died at the scene, while her three-year-old son Chase, was taken to Vidant Medical Center.

Multiple shots had been fired into the home from outside, hitting Pasley and her son. Pasley’s boyfriend and Chase’s father, Raeshon Peoples, who was also in the home, was not injured.

Cummings has been in jail since his January 16th arrest after a high-speed chase that led to stolen firearms being found in the car.

Cummings is being held without bond on the murder charge, and a $1.5 million bond for the other charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Further charges are expected.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.