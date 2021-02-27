Advertisement

Saturday schedule for third round of NCHSAA state basketball playoffs

By Tyler Feldman
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The times have been finalized for the third round of the NCHSAA state basketball playoffs, which are scheduled to tip-off Saturday.

BOYS

3A - Northern Guilford at West Carteret - 4 p.m.

2A - Northeastern at Washington - 6:30 p.m.

2A - Farmville Central at Reidsville - 7 p.m.

1A - East Carteret at Riverside - 2 p.m.

1A - Henderson Collegiate at Wilson Prep - 6 p.m.

GIRLS

2A - Farmville Central at Randleman - 3 p.m.

2A - Croatan at McMichael - 4 p.m.

1A - Northside at East Carteret - 6 p.m.

1A - Southside at Princeton - 6 p.m.

