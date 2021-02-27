Advertisement

S-Bridge in Hertford closed Saturday

(WCAX)
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HERTFORD, N.C. (WITN) -

The NCDOT and Mclean Contracting are closing S-Bridge in Hertford, Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

They’re closing the bridge to place a concrete pump truck in the roadway, as they prepare to put concrete on the new bridge deck.

Additionally, barricades keeping cars from crossing the bridge along with portable message boards will be placed close by.

