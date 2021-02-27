Retired Marine in New Bern uses some of Powerball prize to help others

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A retired master sergeant from the U.S. Marines in New Bern said she plans to use some of a $500,000 Powerball prize to pay it forward.

“It’s been a hard year for everyone,” Christi Davis said on Friday. “We want to pay it forward to some people and some organizations around town.”

Davis got a $3 Power Play ticket on the NC Lottery Official Mobile App and her Quick Pick ticket won her $50,000, according to the NC Education Lottery.

“Because she bought a Power Play ticket, her prize jumped ten times to $500,000 when the 10X multiplier was drawn,” the NC Education Lottery said.

Davis, who served 22 years in the Marines, took home more than $350,000. She said she hoped to “get the whole family” to go on a family vacation, the NC Education Lottery said.

Her ticket was one of three bought in North Carolina that matched four white balls and the Powerball in last Saturday’s drawing. The odds of that are 1 in 913,129, according to NC Education Lottery.

