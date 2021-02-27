Restaurant owners relieved following governor’s eased restrictions during COVID pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With the governor’s new executive order now in effect, many businesses are opening their doors to more customers and hopefully bringing in more money.

Governor Roy Cooper’s order went into effect Friday at 5 p.m., which lifted the curfew allowing businesses to stay open longer, increase capacity to 50 percent, and extend hours to sell alcohol until 11 p.m.

Managers say it’s a game-changer, especially for restaurants used to staying open later, like Jack Brown’s. Jack Brown’s had cut their hours down from closing at 2 a.m. to 9 p.m. instead. Adam Lorjust of Jack Brown’ said, “It’s been tumultuous. So hearing that, is light at the - seeing the light in the tunnel, right?”

Wings Over Greenville is another business that depends on late hours. Managers say their customers mostly like to come in later at night. The general manager of Wings Over Greenville Bryan Lally said, “Generally, people going out later is a positive trend for our particular business.”

Both restaurant managers say they had gotten used to the adjustments, but agree it will be easier to increase their bottom line now that the governor has eased restrictions for businesses in the state.

