One person injured in Washington shooting

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Washington Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one person injured on Saturday.

Officers responded to the intersection of 6th Street and Gladden Street for a report of a vehicle crash and power outage at approximately 11:24 a.m. on Saturday and found a silver sedan had struck a utility pole near the intersection.

The driver, who police said is a 22-year-old male, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and no other occupants were in the vehicle, according to police. He was taken to Vidant Medical Center.

Police said the shooting took place one block north of the intersection of 7th Street and Gladden Street.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Washington Police Department or the Beaufort County Crime Stoppers.

