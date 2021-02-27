Advertisement

One person injured in Washington shooting

(Valley news Live)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Washington Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one person injured on Saturday.

Officers responded to the intersection of 6th Street and Gladden Street for a report of a vehicle crash and power outage at approximately 11:24 a.m. on Saturday and found a silver sedan had struck a utility pole near the intersection.

The driver, who police said is a 22-year-old male, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and no other occupants were in the vehicle, according to police. He was taken to Vidant Medical Center.

Police said the shooting took place one block north of the intersection of 7th Street and Gladden Street.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Washington Police Department or the Beaufort County Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Cooper vetoes in-person school bill
A Jacksonville death investigation is underway after a body is found between a bike trail and...
Body found Wednesday in Jacksonville identified
OQuevion Barne
Teen wanted after two shot in Walmart parking lot
No one was injured in the shooting.
Shots fired during Beaufort County store robbery
Shaquille Pittman charged with murder
Second suspect arrested in murder of Pitt County mother

Latest News

Retired Marine in New Bern uses some of Powerball prize to help others
Greenville citizen wins award for assisting in armed burglary arrest
Greenville Police say Scott Phillips hasn't been seen since last Monday.
UPDATE: Greenville Police find body of missing man
S-Bridge in Hertford closed Saturday