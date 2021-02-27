No. 22 ECU baseball claims series opener at Georgia Southern, 6-4

STATESBORO, Ga. (WITN) – No. 22 ECU used a four-run fourth inning to take game one of its three-game weekend series against Georgia Southern, 6-4, Friday night at J.I. Clements Stadium.

Full ECU Baseball Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/2/26/baseball-no-22-ecu-wins-seriers-opener-6-4.aspx

With the win, the Pirates improve to 5-0. With the loss, the Eagles soar to 1-4.

Matt Bridges (1-0) got the win in relief by tossing 2.1 innings, while giving up just one earned run on two hits, two walks and three strikeouts.

The Pirates were down 2-1 in the fourth when Josh Moylan’s RBI single plated Connor Norby to knot the game at 2-2. Then with Zach Agnos on third and Moylan on first, Ryder Giles’ fielder’s choice sac bunt scored Agnos to give ECU a 3-2 lead. Bryson Worrell’s RBI ground out scored Moylan to extend the Pirates lead to 4-2. Lane Hoover reached on a fielding error, which allowed Giles to touch home.

Next up, the Pirates return to the diamond Saturday, Feb. 27 when they play game two of their series against Georgia Southern at 2 p.m. on ESPN+.

