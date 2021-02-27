Advertisement

No. 22 ECU baseball claims series opener at Georgia Southern, 6-4

ECU Baseball at Georgia Southern
ECU Baseball at Georgia Southern(WITN Sports)
By Tyler Feldman and Billy Weaver
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WITN) – No. 22 ECU used a four-run fourth inning to take game one of its three-game weekend series against Georgia Southern, 6-4, Friday night at J.I. Clements Stadium.

Full ECU Baseball Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/2/26/baseball-no-22-ecu-wins-seriers-opener-6-4.aspx

With the win, the Pirates improve to 5-0. With the loss, the Eagles soar to 1-4.

Matt Bridges (1-0) got the win in relief by tossing 2.1 innings, while giving up just one earned run on two hits, two walks and three strikeouts.

The Pirates were down 2-1 in the fourth when Josh Moylan’s RBI single plated Connor Norby to knot the game at 2-2. Then with Zach Agnos on third and Moylan on first, Ryder Giles’ fielder’s choice sac bunt scored Agnos to give ECU a 3-2 lead. Bryson Worrell’s RBI ground out scored Moylan to extend the Pirates lead to 4-2. Lane Hoover reached on a fielding error, which allowed Giles to touch home.

Next up, the Pirates return to the diamond Saturday, Feb. 27 when they play game two of their series against Georgia Southern at 2 p.m. on ESPN+.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jacksonville death investigation is underway after a body is found between a bike trail and...
Body found Wednesday in Jacksonville identified
Gov. Cooper vetoes in-person school bill
OQuevion Barne
Teen wanted after two shot in Walmart parking lot
No one was injured in the shooting.
Shots fired during Beaufort County store robbery
Jones County man dies in backhoe accident.
Jones County man dies in backhoe accident

Latest News

Conley Crazies
Highlights and final scores from Week 1 of high school football
Conley Crazies
Highlights and final scores from Week 1 of high school football
Avion Pinner - Riverside Basketball - WITN Sports Spotlight
Saturday schedule for third round of NCHSAA state basketball playoffs
ECU AD Jon Gilbert
ECU AD Jon Gilbert outlines plan for fans returning to games